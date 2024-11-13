Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He instructed officials to ensure that the preparations are finalised to make this conference, to be held from December 9 to 11, a success

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was reviewing the preparations for organising the conference at the chief minister's residence. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' to be held in Jaipur will lay the foundation for the developed Rajasthan of the future.

He instructed officials to ensure that the preparations are finalised to make this conference, to be held from December 9 to 11, a success.

According to an official statement, Sharma was reviewing the preparations for organising the conference at the chief minister's residence.

He said with the investment agreements to be signed in this summit, Rajasthan will establish new dimensions of development in various sectors, including renewable energy, mining, tourism and automobile, and will be established as a major centre of investment across the world.

During the meeting, the chief minister specially reviewed the various events to be held on December 9 and 10.

Sharma discussed the preparations for the sessions based on various sectors including renewable energy, health, mining, water and manufacturing to be held on December 9 and the 'one-on-one meeting' with the investors.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

