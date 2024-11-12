Priyanka and I will make Wayanad top destination in Kerala, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and he have taken it up as a mission to make Wayanad a top tourist destination in Kerala, as he posted a video of himself experiencing Kerala's longest zipline located in the district.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha shared the video on his YouTube handle in which he is seen interacting with workers of an adventure park in Wayanad on Monday along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, who is contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

"On Priyanka's campaign trail in Wayanad yesterday, I had the chance to connect with some truly inspiring locals. Despite the recent challenges, they're not giving up. They've built incredible attractions here the largest giant swing in South India, a drop tower, and a thrilling zipline all to show visitors that Wayanad is as stunning and safe as ever. I even tried the zipline myself, and I loved every second of it!" Rahul Gandhi said in his post along with the video.

"But the reality is tough. The recent landslide has left tourism hanging by a thread, and livelihoods are really suffering from shopkeepers to homestay owners and the adventure park team, everyone is working hard just to keep things going," the former Congress chief said.

Hearing their stories, Rahul Gandhi said he felt both deep concern for their struggles and immense admiration for their resilience.

"This is more than politics for me; the people of Wayanad have truly won a place in my heart. Priyanka and I have taken it up as a mission to make Wayanad a top destination in Kerala," he said.

Wayanad embodies the best of India -- breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and unmatched resilience, Rahul Gandhi said.

"Let's rediscover the magic within our own country and show the world what India has to offer. For the people of Wayanad, I'm here, now and always," he said.

In the video, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi talk about the issues faced by the people due to tourism being hit in Wayanad following the devastating landslides.

Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi on the last day of the bypoll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Monday and promised to transform the hill district into a "world class" tourist destination.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is the UDF candidate contesting in the November 13 bye-election for the hill constituency.

This was the second time Rahul Gandhi participated in the election campaign for her sister. He had previously joined the campaign on October 23 when she arrived in Kalpetta to file her nomination.

The Wayanad bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Raebareli in the recent parliamentary elections.