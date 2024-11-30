Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party calls for 'truth-based investigation'

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Singh Malik said on Saturday that he does not trust the Police investigation currently happening in Sambhal violence and asked to have one "based on truth."

Amid heightened security in Sambhal following stone pelting and violent clashes over mosque's ASI survey, the Samajwadi Party MP told ANI, "We don't have trust in the investigation being conducted in Sambhal by the state government and police. When the district administration is involved in the incident then the government should conduct investigation from other means also."

When asked about the delegation being stopped from going to Sambhal area, he asked, "What is the ground reality? How did the incident on 24th November take place? We will keep the reality in front of the nation."

He also said that he is ready to discuss the issue in Parliament too, if allowed by the government.

The MP added, "The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Along with this incident there is the Ajmer issue too. Afterall this where are we going? Where will we stop?"

Further talking about the party's delegation he said that they do not wish to deteriorate the tense situation in the area, and if the district administration have a problem with the delegation then they should videograph the visit too.

More From This Section

"We will not do anything with which the situation in Sambhal will deteriorate...If they have any problem with our delegation visiting Sambhal they should conduct videography...If the administration allows us we will visit Sambhal," MP Malik said.

Meanwhile, Party's MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Ravidas Mehrotra accused the Sambhal District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of being involved and responsible for the ongoing tensions in the area.

"DM and SSP are themselves involved and responsible. They are scaring people and not allowing them to come out of their houses. We are currently in conversation. Others are also coming. If we are stopped from going there, we will sit on a protest. We want to maintain peace," Ravidas Mehrotra told ANI.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that imposing restrictions was a failure of the BJP government. He said that the government should have restricted those who dreamt about starting riots and raised "frenzied" slogans.

Tensions in Sambhal have remained tense since clashes on November 19, after a court-ordered ASI survey of the Jama Masjid. Security is still heightened in the area on Saturday.

The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple.