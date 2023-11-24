Home / Politics / SC order worth reading by Punjab Guv, Delhi L-G: AAP on ruling on governors

SC order worth reading by Punjab Guv, Delhi L-G: AAP on ruling on governors

SC had said that the governor's power cannot be used to "thwart the normal course of lawmaking"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
With the Supreme Court making it clear that governors cannot keep bills pending indefinitely without any action, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said the Punjab Governor and Delhi LG need to read the apex order that made it clear that "unelected heads of state" cannot "misuse" their powers.

The Supreme Court has directed Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to decide on the Bills passed by the state legislative assembly during its "constitutionally valid" session held on June 19 and 20, saying the governor's power cannot be used to "thwart the normal course of lawmaking".

The top court, in its November 10 judgement which was uploaded on Thursday night, decided on the plea of the AAP government in Punjab which alleged the governor was not granting his assent to four bills which were passed by the assembly.

Purohit is locked in a running feud with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a post on X, Chadha said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on a petition filed by the Punjab Government against the Punjab Governor. The verdict makes it clear that Governors are UNELECTED Heads of state and cannot MISUSE their powers to obstruct state legislatures".

"Perhaps the Governor of Punjab and LG of Delhi should read the said judgement as many times as needed to understand it and even seek the able assistance of a learned senior advocate if required," Chadha said.

Topics :Raghav ChadhaAAPSupreme CourtPunjabDelhi

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

