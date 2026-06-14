Slowly & strategically: NDA close to 2/3rds Rajya Sabha majority

Top government sources said last week that the Centre would take up the Delimitation Bill in Parliament as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured the required two-thirds majority needed for a Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha (LS), and might even call a special session for the same. The ruling alliance is, however, closer to a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha (RS). Earlier in April, the Delimitation Bill linked with the amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act was defeated in the Lower House.