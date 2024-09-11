Some people trying to distort history: Patnaik on varsity name change

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that some people were trying to "distort" history, referring to the controversy surrounding a proposal to change the name of the 156-year-old Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. The idea of the name change was mooted by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Both the BJP and BJD have exchanged words in the assembly over the proposal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Is it Odia asmita' (pride)? It is the moral duty of the nation to respect and be grateful to the great men. Institutions of excellence are built by the sacrifice, dedication and vision of great men. They are the indelible achievements of the nation, Patnaik said on X.

BJP legislators have openly supported Pradhan's idea, arguing in favour of the name change of Raveshaw University, as it carries a colonial name.

Referring to a recent statement by a BJP MP, which was critical of Fakirmohan Senapati and the Mayurbhanj king, Patnaik said: Vyaskabi Fakirmohan Senapati has made a unique contribution to the development of Odia language and literature.

Everyone knows the contribution of the Mayurbhanj royal family in the overall development of Odisha. Their contribution in the fields of literature, education, health and culture is limitless. Some people are trying to distort history.

Some leaders out of euphoria of temporary success have started writing a new history today, he said.

They should remember that they may lose their identity if they try to tarnish the tall personality of sons of this soil, Patnaik asserted.