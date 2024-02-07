Home / Politics / Strictly implement it once it becomes law: Gehlot on examinations Bill

Strictly implement it once it becomes law: Gehlot on examinations Bill

He said that "we made a law in Rajasthan providing life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore on paper leak"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With the Lok Sabha passing a bill that seeks to deal sternly with malpractices in competitive exams, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the central and state governments should coordinate and strictly implement it once it becomes a law.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, also has provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It was our long standing demand that the Government of India should make a strict law on paper leaks, on which a bill has now been introduced in the Parliament," Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, posted on 'X'.

He said that "we made a law in Rajasthan providing life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore on paper leak". Now, the central government is making a law to impose 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore, Gehlot said.

He said, "The Government of India and all the state governments should coordinate and strictly implement the law against paper leaks so that justice can be ensured to the youth.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Decision based on merit, says CM Shinde on EC decision over NCP symbol

Ajit Pawar's faction real Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission

Sanjay Singh gets nod from court to attend Parliament to take oath as RS MP

Rahul Gandhi has failed, no one accepting him: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator: BJP attacks AAP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotRajasthan governmentQuestion paper leakParliamentboard examinations

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story