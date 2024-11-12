Teach Siddaramaiah lesson by ensuring victory in bypoll: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Yediyurappa on Monday said that the people should teach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a befitting lesson by securing victory for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Nikhil in Channapatna, Yediyurappa said, "There's no use in electing Congress puppet CP Yogeshwar in the land of toys. This government can't even fill a single pothole."

Yediyurappa accused the Congress government in the state of indulging in massive corruption.

"Corruption is rampant in Karnataka. They've stopped the Bhagya Lakshmi scheme and halted many pro-people projects. They lack the integrity to allocate funds; this government is bankrupt. The future is bright, though. Go door to door and campaign for Nikhil's victory. With sincere efforts, Nikhil will win by a margin of over 25,000 votes," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, with the Channapatna bye-election approaching, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy aimed at Congress leaders on Sunday, declaring "thieves are uniting with thieves," to criticize what he views as politically motivated alliances.

"They are wandering around playing politics. Meanwhile, I am here to ask for votes with a focus on development," Kumaraswamy said, pledging, "Within three years, we will see Ramanagara and Channapatna develop as twin cities. We'll establish a factory near the silk market and create jobs for you," Kumaraswamy said while speaking at a campaign rally in Channapatna for his son and JD(U) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal Secular on Monday strongly condemned the "racist remarks" made by Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In a social media post on X, the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister @BZZameerAhmedK used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Jameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Jameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are unforgivable crime."

The bypolls on Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna is scheduled for November 13 and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after resignation of the respective candidates.