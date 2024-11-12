Hindus don't disrespect religious figures: Pramod Krishnam slams Kharge

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader and Kalki Peethadhishwar, on Monday slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks on CM Yogi Adityanath, and said true Hindus do not disrespect their religious figures.

Kharge slammed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in a poll rally in Nagpur for his 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out) slogan, saying these were divisive statements.

A day later in a Jharkhand poll rally, he said, "A true Yogi cannot use language like batenge toh katenge'. This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri' (A wolf in lamb's clothing).

Kharge had said that those who truly want a united country should refrain from such statements.

Reacting to the Congress president's remarks, Krishnam said, The name Mallikarjun Kharge suggests he is Hindu, but his actions do not reflect that," Krishnam said.

The kind of remarks Kharge has been making indicate a certain hostility towards Sanatan Dharma, he said.

"Those who have animosity towards Sanatan Dharma and saints do not deserve a place in Indian politics." Kharge, a senior leader, should not resort to insulting Hindu saints or Sanatan Dharma or the saffron flag. True Hindus do not disrespect their own religious figures," he said.