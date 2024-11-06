MUDA case: BJP asks Siddaramaiah to resign as he appears before Lokayukta

The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who appeared before the Lokayukta police here in response to the summons issued to him for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case.

Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe.

They wondered how there could be a fair probe against a sitting Chief Minister.

Expressing doubts over the manner in which the Lokayukta probe is being conducted, Srivatsa demanded that the case be handed over to CBI.

The protesters, who were holding placards and shouting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, even alleged that the police were not letting them to stage a protest.

Later, the agitators were whisked away by the police in vehicles.

The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police.