This shows BJP practices politics of hatred: Adhir Ranjan on communal slurs

A day after writing to the Speaker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's usage of unparliamentary language and communal slurs in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that this incident highlights that the BJP practises "politics of hatred".

"This shows the BJP only practices politics of hatred and nothing else. This episode shows the reality and motive of the Modi government and the hidden agenda of the session in the New Parliament," Adhir Ranjan said speaking to reporters at West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday.

"An elected representative hurled abuses at the place where laws are made....What does this show? It shows how low the ruling goverment can stoop," the senior Congress MP added.

Adhir Ranjan's remarks also come a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on whom derogatory remarks were hurled by Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan (Shop of love in the market of hate)."

Earlier on Friday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Speaker to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and take punitive action against Bidhuri.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali.