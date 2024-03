Gangopadhyay joined the Calcutta HC as an additional judge in 2018 and was elevated to a permanent judge in 2020. Born in 1962, he studied law at Hazra Law College and was involved in theatre. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Gangopadhyay was a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) A-grade officer.

His bid to join the BJP has invited sharp criticism from the ruling TMC, which alleged that it is proved that the former judge made "politically motivated" decisions while holding the position.

"His decision proves that all the allegations that TMC was making for so many days were true. Sitting on the chair for so long, he was making politically motivated decisions. Today in the press conference, he openly said that before resigning, he had contacted the BJP or the BJP had contacted him, which means that talks were going on. It is not right that a judge was doing this while on the chair," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.