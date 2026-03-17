TMC names 291 candidates, drops over a third of MLAs for Bengal polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday released its list of 291 candidates for the state Assembly polls, dropping 74, or more than a third of its sitting legislators. Polling for the 294-member Bengal Assembly is set to take place on April 23 and 29.

Banerjee released the list at a press conference at her residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat, where she asserted that her party will secure a fourth successive term by winning 226 seats. The list confirmed that Banerjee will contest from her sitting Bhabanipur seat, which she won in a bypoll in 2021 after losing the Nandigram seat in East Medinipur to Adhikari.

The BJP released its first list for the Bengal polls on Monday, with Adkhikari slated to contest from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata. The TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar, a former BJP-linked panchayat leader, who recently returned to the party. “I work 365 days a year. I trust the people (of Bhabanipur). We will win by a record margin,” Mamata Banerjee said, when asked about her contest against Adhikari. The Trinamool has left three seats of Darjeeling Hills for its ally — Anil Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. The TMC suffered a setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, winning by a slim margin against the BJP, which had secured 40.64 per cent vote share, against TMC’s 43.69 per cent. The BJP won an unprecedented 18 LS seats. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the TMC secured a commanding mandate of 215 seats with a vote share that was 10 percentage points more than that of the BJP’s. In the 2024 LS polls, the TMC won 29 seats to the BJP’s 12. In the Bengal Assembly, the Trinamool raised its tally to 225 over the last five years, after defections and bypoll wins.

Of the 224 MLAs, the party retained 135 (around 60 per cent), shifted 15 to different seats, and dropped 74, suggesting an effort by the leadership to neutralise local anti-incumbency, while preserving its booth-level organisational network. Senior ministers Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya, have been renominated from their existing constituencies. Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman has been fielded from Rajganj. Sirsan Banerjee, son of TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee, will contest from Uttarpara. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that of the 291 candidates, 239 are men (82 per cent) and 52 women (18 per cent). The party said 149 candidates are from the General and Other Backward Classes categories (51 per cent), 78 Scheduled Castes (27 per cent), 17 Scheduled Tribes (6 per cent) and 47 minorities (16 per cent). Eleven SC/ST candidates have also been fielded in non-reserved seats, the party said. Over the last decade, the BJP has reached out to these communities in Bengal, with the TMC responding by seeking to give them more political representation and announcing welfare schemes.

Mamata Banerjee said the party’s list reflects its desire to usher in a measured generational shift. Abhishek Banerjee said four candidates are below 31 years of age and 38 fall in the 31-40 year age bracket. The largest cohort comprises leaders aged between 51 and 60 years (89 candidates), followed closely by 41-50 years (88 nominees). Congress releases first list for Kerala polls The Congress, which leads the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance, on Tuesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, renominating 19 of its sitting legislators. The party hopes to unseat the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, which has won the last two Assembly polls.