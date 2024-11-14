TN facing worst law, order situation: AIADMK after attack on Chennai doctor

AIADMK leader and former state minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday slammed the ruling DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the law and order situation of the state following a brutal attack on a doctor in a Chennai hospital, saying, "Tamil Nadu is facing worst law and order situation."

Jayakumar questioned how an outsider could come with a knife inside a hospital and added that the government has to safeguard people's lives.

"Tamil Nadu is facing worst law and order situation. Every day murder and robbery is happening. Even doctors who save lives have no safety in this state. Our leader has advised us to inquire about Balaji's (the injured doctor) health and we have come here. How come an outsider comes with a knife inside a hospital? It's the government's duty to safeguard people's lives," he said.

Dr Balaji, an oncologist was "stabbed at least seven times" by accused Vigneswaran in Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai, officials said.

The accused had been coming to the hospital, accompanying his mother for her cancer treatment and she had completed six cycles of chemotherapy, according to the director of the hospital.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday held a meeting with the medical association members and other concerned officials on the safety issue of doctors.

Speaking to the media Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the doctor is safe now, he is under treatment. He added that the Police department arrested one person in this case and further investigation is underway.

"The doctor is safe now, he is under treatment. He has worked in many Government hospitals in the state. After the incident Police department arrested one person in this case and further investigation is underway...Doctors have withdrawn the protest which they have announced before. We have assured about the safety of the doctors so they are withdrawing the protest," Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that the state government will ensure that such type of incident doesn't happen again.

"I already addressed the press in the afternoon once I visited the injured doctor. It was an accident. The Health Minister is addressing the press. We'll see that it doesn't happen again," he said.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also condemned the attack on the doctor and termed it unfortunate.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "First of all, I pray for his speedy recovery because a doctor serving the patient should not have been assaulted. It is very unfortunate. He was stabbed, I feel sorry for that and it's very unfortunate."

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan condemned the attack saying any form of violence against doctors and medical fraternity is unacceptable.

"The attack on Dr Balaji Jagannathan is shocking and highly condemnable. Any form of violence against doctors and medical fraternity is absolutely unacceptable. Urgent and immediate actions are imperative to ensure safety and security of Doctors and healthcare professionals, especially in hospitals. Praying for Dr. Balaji's swift recovery," said a post by Raj Bhavan.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said that the government has been "irresponsible" in handling the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "The Health Minister's reaction was very irresponsible... Without ascertaining the facts, he blurted out that the attackers were from North India and then later he retracted saying that the attackers are from the same state.