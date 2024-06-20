Death toll hits 29 in TN hooch tragedy, AIADMK calls for CM's resignation

The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district of people who had consumed illicit liquor has risen to 29, officials said on Thursday.

"Twenty nine are confirmed dead," Kallkurichi District Collector, MS Prashanth said today.

Over 60 people have been hospitalized in the incident.

As per sources, a total of 107 people have been admitted in the Kallakurichi government Medical college Hospital out of which 59 people were referred to hospital in other places such as Salem, Villupuram and Puducherry.

Out of the 29 deaths 18 people were reported dead from the Kalllakurichi Government Medical Hospital while 11 were reported dead from other hospitals.

Fifteen people were admitted to the JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) last night.

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday evening transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.



According to the State government, MS Prasanth was been appointed as new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new Superintendent of Police.

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the ruling DMK government in the state

Palaniswami also demanded the resignation of DMK chief and state Chief Minister MK Stalin over the incident.

In a post on X, the AIADMK chief said, "Hearing the news that the death toll has risen to 29 due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi has shocked me. In the context of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convening today, traditionally, condolence resolutions will be read and passed for several individuals, including former members who have passed away. On behalf of AIADMK, I record my condolences for the deceased."

"However, in this situation, it is paramount to personally meet the families of those who tragically lost their lives due to the overall administrative failure and lethargic approach of the DMK government. The ongoing deaths emphasize the need for direct involvement and empathy. I express my deepest condolences and regrets to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals," Palaniswami added.

He further mentioned that he would head towards the Kallakurichi district to meet the kin of those who died after consuming illicit liquor.

"I am now heading to Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died due to the consumption of illicit liquor and those receiving treatment in hospitals. #Resign_Stalin," the AIADMK chief said.

Meanwhile, the officials have expressed concern that the death toll may go up.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X.

"Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist," he added.