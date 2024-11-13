Cong's 'shehzada' conspiring to scrap reservations, alleges PM Modi

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress 'shehzada' of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in an attempt to "weaken" them.

Modi, who addressed two BJP poll rallies in Jharkhand during the day, also alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the state.

"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy which will change Jharkhand's identity," the PM said at a rally in Deoghar.

Promising to thwart such attempts, besides that of "weakening" SC, ST and OBC communities, Modi exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA was going to form government in Jharkhand and he would come to attend the oath ceremony.

"The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress' 'shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

PM Modi claimed that infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which the "tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked, it will change the identity of the state".

"The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens here... It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, mother, bread)," he alleged.

Exuding confidence the BJP's win would be spectacular in the assembly elections, the prime minister said that those making permutations and combinations sitting in air-conditioned rooms should see the massive crowd that has been attending rallies.

Modi said he would attend the oath ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government here.

Addressing another rally at Godda, he alleged that infiltration has assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand and hit out at the ruling JMM-led coalition for "patronising" infiltrators.

He also termed the ruling dispensation's 'Abua Awas' housing scheme in place of PM Awas Yojana as a 'farzi (fake)' scheme for 'cut money and commission.' "The JMM-led coalition is patronising infiltrators. It is facilitating infiltrators to occupy land, forest and water of tribals, making their population decline," the PM alleged while addressing a poll rally at Godda.

He also alleged that the ruling alliance not only indulged in "mafia raj and question paper leak" but also stalled development and forced people to migrate, remain unemployed and suffer because they were devoid of connectivity.

"I promise you that I will bring out the culprits who played with your children's future even if they are hiding in 'paatal'," the PM said.

The JMM-led coalition applied salt to your wound by giving tickets to the wife of the jailed leader, the PM said without naming Alamgir Alam who is behind bars in a multi-crore money laundering case.

The Congress has given ticket to Alam's wife Nishat Alam from Pakur, a constituency represented by him. Alam, the former Parliamentary Affairs Minister was taken to custody by the ED on May 15 in an alleged money laundering case and is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The ED had recovered over Rs 32 crore in cash from Alam's domestic help.