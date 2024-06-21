Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 47 dead, HC demands report from state; updates

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to submit a detailed report on the steps taken following the death of 47 people in Kallakurichi district due to the consumption of spurious liquor, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The court’s directive came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by AIADMK’s legal wing secretary IS Inbadurai, who sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy background The latest hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has resulted in 47 deaths and left over 100 people hospitalised.

The incident began on Wednesday evening when people began falling sick after consuming toxic liquor. Victims suffered from vomiting, stomach aches, and diarrhea after consuming methanol-mixed liquor.

The incident occurred about 250 km from Chennai, and the death toll rose rapidly to 47 by Friday from 34 on Thursday.

Political uproar and request for CBI probe

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Annamalai has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the incident, alleging collusion between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members and local liquor sellers.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of ineffective governance, citing a similar tragedy in May 2023 that claimed 23 lives in Marakkanam, Villupuram district, and Chengalpattu district.

He asserted that illicit liquor production and sale are rampant under the DMK's rule, with the involvement of local political leaders and police officials.

Government actions and arrests

Following the incident, two individuals have been arrested. Additionally, several officials have faced disciplinary actions:

A senior police official and ten members of the state’s prohibition enforcement wing have been suspended for negligence.

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena suspended.

A substantial police presence has been deployed in Kallakurichi to maintain order and assist with investigations, including seven Superintendents of Police and around 1,000 officers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Salem Range, E S Uma, has established a help desk for affected families.

An inquiry commission has been set up to investigate the incident and produce a detailed report.

CM Stalin has promised Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of victims who have passed in this tragedy and Rs 50,000 to those undergoing treatment.

Recurrence of hooch tragedies

Illegally produced alcohol, locally known as ‘hooch’ are common in India, where many cannot afford branded alcohol. Despite public outcry and calls for stricter enforcement, similar tragedies continue to occur, highlighting the ongoing challenge of curbing illicit liquor sales.

Likely cause of hooch tragedy: Methanol

Initial investigations suggest that methanol, a highly toxic form of alcohol often used to increase the potency of bootleg liquor, was the cause of the severe illnesses and deaths. Methanol ingestion can lead to blindness, liver damage, and death. The mass cremation of the deceased carried out only a few metres apart, evoked memories of the Covid-19 pandemic’s peak.

Madras High Court’s concerns and directive

A bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu questioned the state government’s failure to prevent the tragedy despite prior warnings and similar incidents in neighbouring districts last year. The bench highlighted reports from local newspapers and a YouTuber that had warned about the availability of spurious liquor in the area weeks before the incident. The court has asked the state government to explain the lapses in preventive measures and detail the actions taken post-incident.

(With agency inputs)

