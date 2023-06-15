UCC is fake issue, BJP rakes it up during elections: Cong leader Modhwadia

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Thursday termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a fake issue and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raises it whenever there are elections.

The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders including public and recognised religious organisations.

They (BJP) raise this issue during Assembly elections in a state, it is a fake issue. This issue will not bring about any changes in people's lives, Modhwadia, a leader from Gujarat, told reporters here. Asked about his and his party's stand on the UCC, he said it was a national-level issue and he was only a leader in a state.