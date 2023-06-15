Home / Politics / UCC is fake issue, BJP rakes it up during elections: Cong leader Modhwadia

UCC is fake issue, BJP rakes it up during elections: Cong leader Modhwadia

The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders including public and recognised religious organisations

Press Trust of India Indore
UCC is fake issue, BJP rakes it up during elections: Cong leader Modhwadia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Thursday termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a fake issue and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raises it whenever there are elections.

The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders including public and recognised religious organisations.

They (BJP) raise this issue during Assembly elections in a state, it is a fake issue. This issue will not bring about any changes in people's lives, Modhwadia, a leader from Gujarat, told reporters here. Asked about his and his party's stand on the UCC, he said it was a national-level issue and he was only a leader in a state.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Fake currency worth Rs 137 cr seized in 3 yrs, most are Rs 2000 notes

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

If opposition doesn't unite, there may not be an election post 2024: AAP

BJP's politics of hatred burned Manipur, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Don't provoke DMK: Stalin warns BJP after Balaji's arrest in ED case

Cong is new Muslim League, says BJP after K'taka scraps anti-conversion law

Senthil Balaji to continue in Stalin cabinet as minister without portfolio

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeBJPCongress

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story