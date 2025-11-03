UP set to acquire over 56K acres for industrial development in Bundelkhand

The Uttar Pradesh government recently approved the acquisition of 56,600 acres of land for the development of the Bundelkhand region.

About 22,000 acres or nearly 40 per cent of the identified swathes have been acquired by the nodal agency Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) so far, according to a senior official.

A vast majority of the land has been acquired in the Jhansi district, the most prominent hub of the Bundelkhand region.

The state government aims to develop BIDA as a “future investment magnet” on the lines of Noida and Greater Noida. In a recent review meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the development of an airport, expressway, railway station, truck terminal, information technology (IT) park and a modern multimodal logistics park to position BIDA as a manufacturing and export cluster.

Bundelkhand will no longer manifest backwardness but progress, Yogi said. He added: “BIDA’s success would spark an industrial revolution across the region.” Besides, the state will ask the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for extending the Agra–Gwalior Greenfield Expressway to BIDA and Jhansi. Adityanath also called for the development of a Delhi–Nagpur Industrial Corridor node in the BIDA region to align with the national industrial map. He further directed that the land acquisition be completed within six months, and that BIDA is adequately manned with the necessary manpower. For transparency, BIDA has developed a special software, which makes the land acquisition process — from farmer consent to payment — digital, while a call centre for the farmers will also be established soon.