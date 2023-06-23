Home / Politics / UPA govt was involved in scams worth Rs 12 trillion, says Amit Shah

UPA govt was involved in scams worth Rs 12 trillion, says Amit Shah

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, PDP and Congress and asked who will take responsibility for the death of 42,000 people due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India Jammu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government has laid a strong foundation for eradication of corruption from the country, while the previous UPA government was involved in "scams" worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, PDP and Congress and asked who will take responsibility for the death of 42,000 people due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi replaced the UPA government which was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. The prime minister has laid the strong foundation for a corruption-free India, Shah said addressing a public rally here.

Three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for decades together and there was no development due to Article 370. As many as 42,000 people died due to terrorism and they are saying we should have kept Article 370 safeguarded, Shah said.

The home minister said he wanted to ask NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is responsible for the death of 42,000 people because they were in power at that time.

Under Modi, the noose around terrorism was tightened, he asserted.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief

Cong seeking support since it can't defeat PM Modi alone: BJP on Oppn meet

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

We are going to defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Oppn meeting

Set aside differences, if we win Bihar we will win country: Kharge to Cong

Oppn meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in Bihar's Patna

Topics :Amit ShahJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story