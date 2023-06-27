Home / Politics / What will happen to tribal culture if UCC is implemented? asks Bhagel

What will happen to tribal culture if UCC is implemented? asks Bhagel

The UCC, which finds mention as a directive principle in the Constitution, refers to a common law related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and succession of property for all citizens

Press Trust of India Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for enactment of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and asked what will happen to culture and traditions of tribals if such a law is implemented.

Modi, addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, made a strong pitch for implementation of the UCC and said the Constitution also mentions about giving equal rights to all citizens.

Asked about PM's remarks, Baghel said, "Why do you (BJP) always think from Hindu-Muslim point of view? In Chhattisgarh, we have tribal people. What will happen to their beliefs and orthodox rules through which they govern their society? If the UCC is implemented then what will happen to their tradition?"

The Congress leader said there are also several other caste groups which have their own rules. Our nation is like a beautiful bouquet with people believing in different religions, speaking different languages, following different cultures. We will have to see them as well, Baghel added.

The UCC, which finds mention as a directive principle in the Constitution, refers to a common law related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and succession of property for all citizens of the country.

