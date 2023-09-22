Home / Politics / Women's Reservation Bill incomplete without OBC quota, caste census: Gehlot

Women's Reservation Bill incomplete without OBC quota, caste census: Gehlot

Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Gehlot said the bill has been brought for political gain with an eye on upcoming elections under the pressure of the opposition

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on September 25, Gehlot said, "Modi ji, Amit Shah ji should set up a camp in Rajasthan permanently. They have to come again and again."

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the women's reservation bill has been welcomed by everyone but is incomplete without OBC reservation and the caste census.

Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Gehlot said the bill has been brought for political gain with an eye on upcoming elections under the pressure of the opposition.

"If they (Centre) wanted, they could have done it nine years ago because they had full majority. If you have majority then the work becomes easy. Even then they did not do it.

Now elections are also coming. It is understood that if the opposition (India alliance) is raising the issue of caste census, then caste census is also important," Gehlot said.

The Government of India itself should come forward and do what Sonia Gandhi and many opposition parties felt that you should give reservation to SC/ST/OBC. Make reservation for them also in the 33 percent reservation for women. Then only, all castes, all classes will get a chance to come under it," the CM said.

Responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on September 25, Gehlot said, "Modi ji, Amit Shah ji should set up a camp in Rajasthan permanently. They have to come again and again."

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which will reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

