Home / Politics / Won't accept Reddy's resignation, issue will be resolved: Shivakumar

Won't accept Reddy's resignation, issue will be resolved: Shivakumar

Shivakumar's remarks came amid efforts by the Congress leadership to defuse the crisis triggered by Reddy's resignation announcement

DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday ruled out accepting the resignation of senior Cabinet colleague Ramalinga Reddy, asserting that the issue would be resolved internally through discussions.

Shivakumar's remarks came amid efforts by the Congress leadership to defuse the crisis triggered by Reddy's resignation announcement.

"Under no circumstances will we accept his resignation," Shivakumar told reporters, signalling the government's determination to retain the senior leader in the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister said he had received Reddy's resignation communication but indicated that discussions would continue before any decision was taken.

"Ramalinga Reddy may have sent his resignation to me on WhatsApp. I was occupied throughout the night. Under no circumstances will we accept his resignation. I will speak to him. I will speak to everyone," he said.

Shivakumar stressed that the matter would be addressed within the party and government rather than being allowed to escalate further.

"Whatever needs to be done, we will sort it out internally," he said.

Reddy had announced his resignation on Friday, expressing disappointment over being allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio instead of the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which he claimed had been promised to him earlier by party leaders.

The resignation row has emerged as the first major challenge before the two-day-old Shivakumar government, prompting intervention by senior Congress leaders to persuade the veteran Bengaluru politician to remain in office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnataka governmentKarnataka

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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