Won't accept Reddy's resignation, issue will be resolved: Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday ruled out accepting the resignation of senior Cabinet colleague Ramalinga Reddy, asserting that the issue would be resolved internally through discussions.

Shivakumar's remarks came amid efforts by the Congress leadership to defuse the crisis triggered by Reddy's resignation announcement.

"Under no circumstances will we accept his resignation," Shivakumar told reporters, signalling the government's determination to retain the senior leader in the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister said he had received Reddy's resignation communication but indicated that discussions would continue before any decision was taken.

"Ramalinga Reddy may have sent his resignation to me on WhatsApp. I was occupied throughout the night. Under no circumstances will we accept his resignation. I will speak to him. I will speak to everyone," he said.