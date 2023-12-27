Home / Markets / IPO / 12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

As many as 12 companies raised Rs 8,931.69 crore through initial share sales this month, making it the best IPO month in two years

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 12 companies raised Rs 8,931.69 crore through initial share sales this month, making it the best IPO month in two years.

The previous best was December 2021, when 11 companies mopped up Rs 9,534 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per an analysis, 12 companies hit the market with their IPOs in December 2023.

This week, six companies got listed after their IPOs and one company will start trading on Thursday. Reflecting the bullishness in the primary market, three firms each made their stock market debut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Muthoot Microfin, Motisons Jewellers and Suraj Estate Developers got listed on Tuesday, Credo Brands, Happy Forgings and RBZ Jewellers made their debuts on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Doms Industries, Flair, India Shelter Finance and Inox CVA listed on the bourses, while Azad Engineering is set to start trading on Thursday.

The listing date of Innova Captab, which has raised Rs 570 crore through an IPO, is yet to be announced.

Through the IPO, Doms Industries raised Rs 1,200 crore while Flair garnered Rs 593 crore and India Shelter Finance fetched Rs 1,200 crore. Inox CVA mopped up Rs 1,459.32 crore and Muthoot Microfin's initial share sale was worth Rs 960 crore.

Among others, Motisons Jewellers raised Rs 151 crore, Suraj Estate Developers (Rs 400 crore), Credo Brands (Rs 549.77 crore), Happy Forgings (Rs 1,008.6 crore), RBZ Jewellers (Rs 100 crore) and Azad Engineering (Rs 740 crore).

Together, these 12 firms have mopped up Rs 8,931.69 crore, as per the analysis.

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

Muthoot Microfin files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 1,350 cr IPO

IPO wrap: Motisons Jewellers subscribed 51 times, others above two times

IPO Wrap: Inox subscribed 61x, Muthoot Microfin is off to a good start

SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Half a dozen companies to get listed this week in Indian equity market

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

Ola Electric to launch IPO, looks to raise Rs 5,500 cr via fresh share sale

Azad Engineering IPO receives 80.60 times subscription on last day offer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOsfund raisingstock market listingstock market trading

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story