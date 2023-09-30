Home / India News / 'Govt allocated Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal'

'Govt allocated Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal'

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of blocks (68) under this programme, followed by Bihar (61) and Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government in this financial year has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), which aims to improve governance at the block level, in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, a top government official said on Saturday.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide programme on January 7.

"The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme in 2023-24... We expect that all 500 backward blocks will reach the state average in terms of development," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Out of 500 aspirations blocks, 160 blocks are part of the 112 aspirational districts.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of blocks (68) under this programme, followed by Bihar (61) and Madhya Pradesh.

NITI Aayog would undertake ranking of Blocks every quarter based on their performance, the official added.

PM Modi on Saturday said the aspirational districts programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country and its success will now form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme.

Modi made the remarks as he launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Now, the success of the aspirational districts programme will form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme, he said.

Also Read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

135 mn Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI Aayog

Data crucial for success of Aspirational Block Programme: Niti Aayog CEO

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Monsoon 2023 ends with just 6% shortfall despite El Nino, says IMD

Killari quake management can help India face any natural disaster: Pawar

India making new export records, economy will grow 10 times by 2047: Goyal

'Early detection, effective treatment helped control Nipah mortality rate'

Mumbai property registrations up 23% in Sep; reached 10,600 units: Report

Topics :Narendra ModiNiti Aayog on budgetNiti Aayog ReportUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story