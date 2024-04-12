Home / India News / NIA confiscates properties of Khalistani terrorist Ramandeep in Punjab

NIA confiscates properties of Khalistani terrorist Ramandeep in Punjab

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on August 20, 2022, and is carrying out further investigation

On the directions of the NIA special court here, the anti-terror agency has confiscated 31 kanals, 9 marlas and 4 sarsahi land belonging to the accused in Jhok Nodh Singh village and Tibbi Kalan of Ferozepur, it said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday confiscated immovable properties belonging to Khalistani terrorist Ramandeep Singh in Punjab's Ferozepur, according to an official statement.

On the directions of the NIA special court here, the anti-terror agency has confiscated 31 kanals, 9 marlas and 4 sarsahi land belonging to the accused in Jhok Nodh Singh village and Tibbi Kalan of Ferozepur, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Raman was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on July 27, 2023.

"Tightening its noose further in the pro-Khalistan gangster-terrorist nexus case, the NIA on Friday confiscated immovable property belonging to designated individual terrorist Ramandeep Singh alias Raman in Punjab," the NIA said in its statement.

The properties were confiscated during the investigation into a case relating to terror activities of chiefs and members of several proscribed terrorist organisations, including Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) etc., it said.

NIA investigations have revealed that the operatives and members of these terror outfits, along with organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country, were engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) etc., from across the border to spread terror in India.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on August 20, 2022, and is carrying out further investigation.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Designated terrorist Pannun issues fresh threats ahead of Republic Day

NZ: 3 Khalistan supporters sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host

Indian-American Sikh leader says no support for Khalistan movement in US

'Targeted killing plan averted': 3 linked to Pak-based terror module held

Lok Sabha polls: CSDS survey reveals dip in trust in Election Commission

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2024: All you need to know about this 4-day festival

'India among 12 nations responsible for 60% of mismanaged plastic waste'

K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15 in Delhi liquor policy case

T-shirts, masks, banners: Poll paraphernalia misses on-ground excitement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NIAKhalistan movement

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story