PM Modi holds talks with Greece counterpart to strengthen bilateral ties

An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges.

An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.

In his call to Modi, Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections.

They reviewed the progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in a follow-up to Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) and developments in West Asia, the statement said.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-Greeceeconomic corridorsWest Asia

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

