Home / Markets / News / Fundraising through QIP shines, companies garner Rs 50,200 cr in 2023

Fundraising through QIP shines, companies garner Rs 50,200 cr in 2023

Apart from QIPs, fund mobilisation through rights issue of shares and OFS (Offer-for-Sale) route too surged in 2023, as compared to last year

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Fundraising through the issuance of shares to institutional investors skyrocketed, as companies raked in Rs 50,218 crore in 2023, marking a six-fold surge from the previous year and indicating a positive outlook among investors.

Apart from QIPs, fund mobilisation through rights issue of shares and OFS (Offer-for-Sale) route too surged in 2023, as compared to last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Market experts attributed the primary reason for the increase in Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) fundraising to the market and investor sentiments that play an important role in their success.

As long as positive market vibes persist, and investors continue to reap returns, listed companies lean towards opting for fundraising through QIP as this avenue ensures swift access to funds, they added.

According to data by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), companies collected Rs 50,218 crore through QIPs in 2023, which was way higher than Rs 8,196 crore raised in the preceding year.

Bajaj Finance Ltd spearheaded the largest QIP, securing about Rs 8,800 crore. Following suit, Union Bank of India and Bank of India raised around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively.

In addition, there was one QIP of a REIT of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust that garnered Rs 2,305 crore this year.

Other noteworthy contributors to the fundraising spree included Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Capital and Bank of Maharashtra.

Listed companies that need funds either to meet their capex requirements or to comply with Sebi's 25 per cent minimum public shareholding norms generally opt to raise funds through the QIP route.

Further, as compared to rights issues or follow-on public offers (FPOs), the QIP route takes less time and fewer compliance norms.

QIP is one of the quickest products to raise funds from institutional investors. It is designed only for the listed companies, which allows them to mobilize funds quickly from institutional investors without the need to submit any pre-issue filings to market regulators.

The NSE data indicates a substantial rise in capital raised through rights issue route, reaching Rs 8,017 crore this year compared to Rs 3,646 crore in 2022. Furthermore, fund mobilization through the OFS route increased 44 per cent to Rs 15,959 crore in 2023, up from Rs 11,110 crore in the previous year.

Also Read

Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

Jupiter Wagons gets board's nod to raise Rs 700 crore through QIP route

Netweb Technologies India raises Rs 189 crore from anchor investors

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

India Inc's fundraising from overseas up 12% to $9.7 billion in H1 2023

FirstCry's parent firm files DRHP; to raise Rs 1,816 crore via fresh issue

PNB soars 6% on heavy volumes; stock has more-than-doubled since April

GSK Pharma surges 7%, nears record high on healthy business outlook

HDFC Bank market cap hits Rs 13 trn mark; stock surges 10% so far in Dec

KPI Green Energy zooms 9% on plans to consider second bonus issue in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :QIPFundraisingfundingsInvestors

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story