Home / Industry / News / India startup boom: Goyal exhorts entrepreneurs not to 'miss the bus'

India startup boom: Goyal exhorts entrepreneurs not to 'miss the bus'

Goyal exuded confidence that young Indians will shape the country's destiny in 'Amrit kaal'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Terming startups as the backbone of new India, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday exhorted entrepreneurs not to "miss the bus" and make most of the opportunities as India transitions to become a 35 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

India, he said, has emerged as a global leader, and its story is one of confidence, good governance and continued innovation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I believe startups will be backbone of new India. This is our time under the sun, and the sun is rising," the minister for commerce and industry said at a curtain raiser event for upcoming 'Startup Mahakumbh'.

"I hope we don't miss the bus. I hope the message goes loud and clear to all startups not to lose this opportunity," he said, adding that the upcoming mega event will showcase the startup revolution sweeping the country.

Goyal exuded confidence that young Indians will shape the country's destiny in 'Amrit kaal'.

"...It is this young India that is going to shape our destiny...as we transition from 3.5 trillion dollar economy to 35 trillion dollar economy, when we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047," he said.

Also Read

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Bihar govt, SIDBI join hands to collaborate on enhancing startup ecosystem

Russia's luxury hotels eye Indian hospitality firms for revival plans

Sitharaman asks India Inc to align with 'Viksit Bharat' @ 2047 vision

No of educated jobless youth soar 7 times in Assam in 2022: Eco Survey

Here's how Centre is gearing up BSNL to compete with private telecom peers

Zee saga: Sony's spurned target shows pitfalls of tempting Indian M&A

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :startups in IndiaIndian startupsStartup Indiastartup ecosystem

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story