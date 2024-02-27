India startup boom: Goyal exhorts entrepreneurs not to 'miss the bus'

Terming startups as the backbone of new India, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday exhorted entrepreneurs not to "miss the bus" and make most of the opportunities as India transitions to become a 35 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

India, he said, has emerged as a global leader, and its story is one of confidence, good governance and continued innovation.

"I believe startups will be backbone of new India. This is our time under the sun, and the sun is rising," the minister for commerce and industry said at a curtain raiser event for upcoming 'Startup Mahakumbh'.

"I hope we don't miss the bus. I hope the message goes loud and clear to all startups not to lose this opportunity," he said, adding that the upcoming mega event will showcase the startup revolution sweeping the country.

Goyal exuded confidence that young Indians will shape the country's destiny in 'Amrit kaal'.

"...It is this young India that is going to shape our destiny...as we transition from 3.5 trillion dollar economy to 35 trillion dollar economy, when we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047," he said.