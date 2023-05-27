Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Saturday posted an over 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128.63 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,295.90 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 20,074.11 crore from Rs 18,873.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company in fiscal 2022-23 also increased to Rs 21,178.59 crore from Rs 18,768.21 crore in the previous financial year.

In the fiscal, total income grew to Rs 77,625.19 crore as against Rs 76,344.92 crore in 2021-22.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend Rs 4.50 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 per share for FY 2022-23.