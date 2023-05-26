Home / Companies / Results / GIC Re net profit jumps 43% on year to Rs 2,564 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

GIC Re net profit jumps 43% on year to Rs 2,564 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

GIC Re on Friday posted a 43 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,564 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GIC Re net profit jumps 43% on year to Rs 2,564 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GIC Re on Friday posted a 43 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,564 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The state-owned re-insurer had earned a profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company collected a gross premium of Rs 7,369.74 against Rs 10,303.81 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

The net commission also declined to Rs 823.93 crore compared to Rs 2,003.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the entire 2022-23, GIC Re recorded a three-fold rise in net profit to Rs 6,312.50 crore from Rs 2,005.74 crore in the preceding financial year.

The solvency Ratio of the company increased to 2.61 from 1.96 at the end of March 2022.

The total Assets of the company rose to Rs 1,57,124.60 crore against Rs 1,44,887.37 crore in the previous year.

GIC Re is the largest reinsurer in the domestic reinsurance market in India and leads most of the domestic companies' treaty programmes and facultative placements.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz

BIRET-GIC to acquire 2 assets from Brookfield funds for $1.4 billion

New India Assurance, GIC Re rally up to 12% on heavy volumes

GIC Re, New India Assurance extend rally; surge up to 40% in one month

Sun Pharma back in black with Rs 1,984-cr profit in Q4; sales rise 6.6%

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 net profit grows 90% on year to Rs 21.65 cr

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Topics :GIC ReQ4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story