Home / India News / Threat calls to Gadkari: NIA team leaves from Nagpur with case documents

Threat calls to Gadkari: NIA team leaves from Nagpur with case documents

The NIA team had arrived in Nagpur on Thursday to probe the case, for which a murder convict lodged in a Karnataka jail has been held

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Threat calls to Gadkari: NIA team leaves from Nagpur with case documents

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency which probed the threat calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has left for Mumbai after taking case documents from the Nagpur police, an official said on Saturday.

The NIA team had arrived in Nagpur on Thursday to probe the case, for which a murder convict lodged in a Karnataka jail has been held, an official said.

Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha is accused of making the calls from a jail in Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka, as per police.

On January 14, he demanded Rs 100 crore from Gadkari claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, while he made a second call seeking Rs 10 crore on March 21.

He was brought to Nagpur on March 28 after police invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"The NIA team left for Mumbai on Friday. They have taken investigation reports and have asked us to prepare some documents related to the case," the Nagpur police station official said.

A police probe found he had links to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and had also got arms training from ultras in the north east of the country, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to begin a probe, the official said.

"An NIA team under a deputy inspector general rank officer has arrived in Nagpur. The NIA team took case papers of two offences registered in the matter in Dhantoli police station in their possession. They will decide if Kantha needs to be arrested immediately," a Nagpur police official had said on Thursday.

Also Read

NIA team visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office after threat call to minister

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Who leaked the alleged classified US documents online & what do they tell?

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Invest in logistics to make Indian products competitive: AP CM at NITI meet

Delhi records 12 fresh coronavirus cases, one death in last 24 hours

Along with material knowledge, peace of mind must for success: Om Birla

Cleared hurdles in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Maharashtra CM

Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath

Topics :Nitin GadkariNational Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story