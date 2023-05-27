Home / India News / Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath

'The full credit for the new indelible script of development which is being written goes to the strong leadership of the prime minister'

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Invaluable guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the vision of making India a developed country by 2047, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Speaking at the eighth NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in Delhi, Adityanath also said that in the last nine years, the world saw a new India, and under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has accomplished unprecedented achievements in every field.

"The full credit for the new indelible script of development which is being written goes to the strong leadership of the prime minister," he said.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "The invaluable guidance received from the prime minister has empowered the new Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the resolution of 'Developed India @ 2047."

Contributing as the 'growth engine' of the country, Uttar Pradesh is constantly striving to bring its economy to the level of USD one trillion to realise the vision of a developed India, he said.

Adityanath also said that embracing the prime minister's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the "dream destination" for industrial investments in the country.

The state government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption, he said.

With 13 existing and proposed expressways, Uttar Pradesh is developing as an 'expressway state', Adityanath said, adding that a state capital region is being formed on the lines of the National Capital Region.

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi Adityanath

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

