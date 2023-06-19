Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

Each year, Navratri occurs four times. There are two main Navratris and two Gupt Navratris among them. The Ashadh is celebrating the second Gupt Navratri at this time. On the nine days of Navratri, however, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are still worshipped. For devotees of Goddess Durga, Gupt Navratri, which falls during the month of Ashadh is a special occasion.
In secret, the Goddess Durga and her avatars are worshipped. This is why it is called Gupt Navratri. Gupt Navratri begins on June 19 this year. The goddess and her spirit will be honoured in the coming days, and we will pray for strength and wisdom.
Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date
The Gupt Navratri festival will begin on June 19 and conclude on June 28, 2023. During this time, the Goddess Durga's nine avatars will be worshipped.
In the Ashadh, it is observed from Pratipada (1st day) to Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha; the month of the Hindu calendar in its traditional form. It is one of the significant celebrations that Hindus observe with the utmost devotion and enthusiasm.
Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Schedules
Nine different manifestations of the goddess are worshipped during the holy days of Navratri – Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Maa Shailputri, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. Devotees observe Shailputri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati on the first day of Gupt Navratri. Apart from this, the following is the Gupt Navratri schedule:
Day 1:
Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja
Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja
Day 3:
Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja
Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja
Day 5:
Panchami: Skandamata Puja
Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja
Day 7
: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja
Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja
Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja.
Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Fasting & Rituals
During the nine-day Ashadha Gupt Navratri, some devotees also observe a fast. despite the fact that it is not as significant as the two primary Navratris. The devotees will consume Saatvik food once per day. During the Ashadha Gupt Navratri period, Hindu devotees chant mantras committed to Goddess Durga.
For nine days, devotees will worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. White things and sweets made with cow's ghee should be offered on the first day of Gupt Navratri. Offering cow's ghee at the feet of the mother on this day gives joy, harmony and success to the house.