Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri



In secret, the Goddess Durga and her avatars are worshipped. This is why it is called Gupt Navratri. Gupt Navratri begins on June 19 this year. The goddess and her spirit will be honoured in the coming days, and we will pray for strength and wisdom. Each year, Navratri occurs four times. There are two main Navratris and two Gupt Navratris among them. The Ashadh is celebrating the second Gupt Navratri at this time. On the nine days of Navratri, however, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are still worshipped. For devotees of Goddess Durga, Gupt Navratri, which falls during the month of Ashadh is a special occasion.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date Considered a very important Hindu festival, Navratri is observed four times in a year during different seasons. There are two main Navratris and two Gupt Navratris among them. The Ashadha is celebrating the second Gupt Navratri at this time. On the nine days of Navratri, however, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are still worshipped. For devotees of Goddess Durga, Gupt Navratri, which falls during the month of Ashadha is a special occasion.

On this Navratri, the Goddess Durga and her avatars are worshipped in secret, earning the name Gupt Navratri. Gupt Navratri begins on June 19 this year. The goddess and her spirit will be honoured in the coming days, and the devotees will pray for strength and wisdom.



Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Date



In the Ashadh, it is observed from Pratipada (1st day) to Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha; the month of the Hindu calendar in its traditional form. It is one of the significant celebrations that Hindus observe with the utmost devotion and enthusiasm. The Gupt Navratri festival will begin on June 19 and conclude on June 28, 2023. During this time, the Goddess Durga's nine avatars will be worshipped.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Schedules Nine different manifestations of the goddess are worshipped during the holy days of Navratri – Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Maa Shailputri, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. Devotees observe Shailputri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati on the first day of Gupt Navratri. Apart from this, the following is the Gupt Navratri schedule:

Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja : Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja.



Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Fasting & Rituals