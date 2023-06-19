Home / Social Viral / Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

Ashadha Navratri is considered to be the lesser-known Navratri festival that is celebrated by the ardent devotees of Goddess Durga

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date
Considered a very important Hindu festival, Navratri is observed four times in a year during different seasons. There are two main Navratris and two Gupt Navratris among them. The Ashadha is celebrating the second Gupt Navratri at this time. On the nine days of Navratri, however, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are still worshipped. For devotees of Goddess Durga, Gupt Navratri, which falls during the month of Ashadha is a special occasion. 


On this Navratri, the Goddess Durga and her avatars are worshipped in secret, earning the name Gupt Navratri. Gupt Navratri begins on June 19 this year. The goddess and her spirit will be honoured in the coming days, and the devotees will pray for strength and wisdom.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Date

The Gupt Navratri festival will begin on June 19 and conclude on June 28, 2023. During this time, the Goddess Durga's nine avatars will be worshipped. 
In the Ashadh, it is observed from Pratipada (1st day) to Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha; the month of the Hindu calendar in its traditional form. It is one of the significant celebrations that Hindus observe with the utmost devotion and enthusiasm.


Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2023: Schedules
Nine different manifestations of the goddess are worshipped during the holy days of Navratri – Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Maa Shailputri, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. Devotees observe Shailputri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati on the first day of Gupt Navratri. Apart from this, the following is the Gupt Navratri schedule:


Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja
Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja
Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja
Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja
Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Fasting & Rituals

During the nine-day Ashadha Gupt Navratri, some devotees also observe a fast. despite the fact that it is not as significant as the two primary Navratris. The devotees will consume Saatvik food once per day. During the Ashadha Gupt Navratri period, Hindu devotees chant mantras committed to Goddess Durga. 
For nine days, devotees will worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. White things and sweets made with cow's ghee should be offered on the first day of Gupt Navratri. Offering cow's ghee at the feet of the mother on this day gives joy, harmony and success to the house. 


First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

