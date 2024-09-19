Indian-American CEO slams Air India, calls $6,300 flight a 'nightmare'

Anip Patel, the Chief Executive of venture capital firm CaPatel Investments, recently took to Instagram to voice his deep discontent with Air India’s business-class service. In his now-viral video, Patel describes his journey on a non-stop flight from New Delhi to Chicago as a “nightmare”, revealing that he paid a staggering $6,300 for what he labels the “worst first-class cabin” he has ever experienced.

In the video, which has garnered over 3.1 million views and more than 400,000 likes, Patel invites viewers to witness what he describes as subpar service. "Come with me to the worst first-class cabin I've ever been on," he begins, outlining the litany of issues that marred his journey.

He highlights the flight’s shabby conditions, pointing out the worn and damaged cabin interiors. “There were things moving in every compartment; everything was ripped or had little wear on it. I understand regular wear and tear, but this was next level,” he mentioned while showing the camera around the cabin.

Patel’s grievances did not end with the cabin’s condition. He expressed his dismay over receiving a cold towel instead of a warm one, a basic service in premium travel. “They have collaborated with Ferragamo, which was decent, and there were pajamas that were pretty soft,” he acknowledged. However, his appreciation quickly turned into frustration as he highlighted the tangled, worn headphones provided to passengers.

The food service was another major point of contention. Patel criticised the limited availability of menu items, noting that only one of each dish was stocked on board. “This was the food menu. It looked very promising, but of course, 30 per cent of its items were not available. They only had one of each item. Four of us were in the entire cabin, and it was basically first come, first served,” he explained.

He also shared a video clip showing the flight attendants failing to provide basic service standards, such as placing a tablecloth before serving meals. “They didn’t even put a tablecloth over it. Then she forgot and came back with one,” he recounted.

Adding to his grievances, Patel detailed the lack of in-flight entertainment during the 15-hour journey. “No entertainment. The entertainment system didn’t work for the entire 15 hours,” he said, lamenting that “everything is broken; they literally put tape on the walls.”

Patel’s video struck a chord with many users, who flocked to the comments section to share their own disappointing experiences with the airline. One user remarked, “Emirates or Etihad to India. Avoid every other airline!” while another stated, “This is so embarrassing!” In a more humorous remark, a user quipped, “But at least their cabin crew was wearing Manish Malhotra.”