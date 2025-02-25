BS Manthan: Ashwini Vaishnaw to address India's chips to railway journey

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw , is set to deliver a keynote address titled ‘From Chips to Tracks: India’s New Journey’ at the second edition of BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship thought leadership summit. The event, scheduled for February 27 and 28 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, holds special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Business Standard’s publication.

India gears up to join global chip race

As global competition intensifies to build resilient semiconductor supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India as a key alternative in the sector. This vision was reaffirmed during his recent pitch to global chipmakers at India’s SEMICON conference in 2024.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched in December 2021 with a budget of Rs 76,000 crore, is a major government initiative designed to attract investments and boost local semiconductor production. The programme has already secured Rs 1.5 trillion in investments from companies such as Micron, Tata Electronics, CG Power, and Kaynes Technology.

Earlier this month, Vaishnaw announced that India’s first ‘Made-in-India’ semiconductor chip will be ready by September or October 2025. He revealed that the government has granted Rs 334 crore to the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru for R&D in gallium nitride, a key semiconductor technology used in telecom and power. Additionally, a new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor components is expected to be launched soon.

Additionally, India’s semiconductor market is projected to reach $63 billion by 2026, according to a Reuters report, while the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) estimates the market will grow at 13 per cent annually, reaching $103 billion by 2030.

Railways to achieve 100 per cent electrification

On the railway front, Vaishnaw has emphasised that Indian Railways will achieve 100 per cent electrification by financial year 2025-26, marking a major step toward sustainability. As of now, over 97 per cent of electrification has been completed. In addition, the Railways is making significant strides in renewable energy adoption, having already secured 1,500 MW (1.5 GW) of renewable energy capacity.

BS Manthan, launched in 2024, was envisioned as a platform for thought leaders to discuss key economic, business, and policy challenges. The second edition of the summit will continue this dialogue, bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia for two days of insightful discussions.