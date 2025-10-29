Economists recommend multi-pronged push to lift India's growth trajectory

The recent pre-Diwali reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates could give a short-term boost to consumption sentiment, but economists warn it cannot substitute for structural growth measures such as investment revival, export diversification, and sustained reforms.

Speaking at Business Standard’s annual BFSI Summit in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 29), leading economists Sonal Varma of Nomura, Samiran Chakraborty of Citibank, and Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, said that while the tax cut comes at an opportune time, its impact is likely to be cyclical rather than transformative.

A short-term consumption push

Samiran Chakraborty, Managing Director and Chief Economist, India, at Citibank, said tax policy is best viewed as a cyclical tool that can provide temporary relief to the economy but not alter its long-term trajectory.

“Anticipation was that the economy is in a cyclical slowdown and needs a cyclical boost,” he said. “It is also true that income tax collection as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) was on a sustained uptrend before the tax cut. There was a need for adjustment because inflation had gone up, but tax rates had not moved alongside.” However, Chakraborty cautioned that such stimulus measures have a limited life. “There is a price effect and an income effect. Once you’ve bought an item you wanted, you won’t jump again. The price gets set in your head,” he said, adding that the longer-term impact will depend on how households channel the savings from lower GST.

“If the cut creates a positive narrative and improves sentiment, it can have a longer-lasting effect,” he noted. Need to expand export market and prepare for competition there Meanwhile, Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura, said cyclical measures like GST cuts or rate reductions can only do so much without deeper structural interventions. “We need an all-out strategy to target growth,” she said. “Expanding markets in the US, EU, Latin America and Southeast Asia, improving ease of doing business, and developing niche, high-quality export products are all critical.” But she cautioned that the rest of the world is also diversifying its trade partnerships, which means India will face stiff competition. “Exporters will have to compete and survive to gain market share,” she said, adding that India’s edge will depend on developing the right products and focusing on niche segments that combine low costs with high quality.

Focusing on state-level fiscal prudence Nayar said reforms must also focus on the state level, as fiscal conditions vary widely. “Each state needs to think about its own growth trajectory. Highly indebted states, in particular, need to lower their debt-to-GDP ratios to manage fiscal space more effectively,” she said. Speaking about the various radical reforms introduced by Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Chakraborty added that while regulators have advanced significant reforms, “someone needs to tie them together and present a bouquet to investors to change the narrative.” This, he said, is going to invite more capital and contribute to the growth story of the country.