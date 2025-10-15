Home / Specials / BS Events / Top regulators, CEOs to speak at BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 will host key speakers and panels on fintech, mutual funds, insurance and banking from October 29 to 31 in Mumbai

BS BFSI 2024
Organised by Business Standard, the summit will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and fireside chats.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
The fourth edition of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit is set to take place from October 29 to 31 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. The three-day event will bring together key figures from India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to discuss pressing issues, emerging trends, and the future of the industry.
 

What to expect from the summit

 
Organised by Business Standard, the summit will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and fireside chats, offering a platform for strategic insights. A mega expo will run alongside, showcasing prominent BFSI and allied brands.
 
Attendees can look forward to fireside chats and dedicated panels covering topics ranging from banking and mutual funds to insurance, fintech and housing finance. The summit aims to provide a comprehensive view of India’s financial landscape, addressing both current challenges and future opportunities.
 

Top speakers at BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025

 
The summit will feature regulators and top industry leaders, including:
 
• Swaminathan Janakiraman – Deputy Governor, RBI
• T Rabi Sankar – Deputy Governor, RBI
• Tuhin Kanta Pandey – Chairman, Sebi
• Ajay Seth – Chairman, Irdai
• V Anantha Nageswaran – Chief Economic Advisor
• M Nagaraju – Secretary, Department of Financial Services
• CS Setty – Chairman, State Bank of India
• Shankar Sharma – Founder, GQuants
• Arundhuti Bhattacharya – Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India
• KV Kamath – Chairman, Jio Financial Services
 

A look back at BS BFSI Summit 2024

 
The third edition of the BS BFSI Summit, held in November 2024, featured RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Irdai Chairperson Debasish Panda, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and SBI Chairman CS Setty.
 
Panel discussions covered mutual funds, housing finance, fintech and banking, bringing together CEOs, CIOs, and other top leaders to explore market trends and emerging risks.
 

Where to follow summit updates

 
For all updates and exclusive coverage of the BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025, visit the dedicated section at BS BFSI Summit 2025.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BFSIBusiness Standard BFSI Summit

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

