Time, space, experience: Travel diaries now seek the truly exotic

The journey to Antarctica has long been defined by the Drake Passage, a 965-odd-km-long notoriously rough stretch of sea separating South America’s Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of the White Continent. For decades, enduring its unpredictable waters was considered the rite of passage if penguin-land was your destination. Today, while this frontier of travel remains as adventurous, and surreal, it has become a notch easier to navigate.

Instead of sailing through the treacherous crossing, travellers have the option of flying from Punta Arenas in Chile to King George Island before boarding an expedition vessel that sails along the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. The result is a journey to the southernmost tip of the planet that retains the rawness of the destination, while removing one of its most daunting barriers.

An eight-day, seven-night expedition can cost upwards of $30,000 (about ₹27 lakh) per person, depending on the vessel and onboard amenities, says Juan Cristobal Del Pedregal Bravo, senior commercial director at Chile-based Antarctica21, which organises these air-cruise expeditions. The remoteness of the destination comes with responsibility. Landings are tightly controlled, travellers move in batches, shoes are disinfected, and strict environmental protocols govern every step ashore — no sitting or touching any surface on the land for risk of contamination; no wandering beyond the flagposts that mark the trails; no photography; and no going near the wildlife. “Even clothes are inspected to ensure that no foreign material is introduced to the place,” says Shefali Jain Mishra, a travel executive who went to Antarctica for 10 days last year. Those were days when she truly disconnected from the rest of the world — an ultimate luxury more and more people appear to be seeking.

An invite-only secret ski party at Gulmarg, Kashmir | Courtesy: Krishan Anand Personalised experience over opulence. Exclusive escapes over grandiosity. Slow travel over continent hopping. These have come to define discerning travel, be it Antarctica or the snow-laden peaks of Gulmarg, where Krishan Anand, whose family has lived in Kashmir for over a hundred years, curates invite-only secret ski parties. Held no more than two or three times a year, these parties are limited to groups of 40. The four-day experience blends adrenaline with heritage. Each guest is accompanied by two attendants: One to assist with equipment, the other skiing ahead to guide the descent or arrest a fall.

Evenings shift into immersive cultural experiences. A traditional Kashmiri wazwan, cooked in handcrafted copper vessels and served in 12 courses by three generations of the family, anchors the experience. An “alibi table”, where a murder mystery unfolds over seven courses among strangers, is also designed. “The idea is to be intimate, to build culture, not a spectacle,” says Anand. Slow, deliberate Elsewhere in India, forgotten experiences are being rediscovered. At the House of Rohet, a 17th-century fort-turned-hotel near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, equestrian trails trace generations-old routes through interior villages, dotted with wildlife and small lakes. Guests ride Marwari horses, a breed with distinctive curved ears, before arriving at elaborate marquee tents where hot meals are served on crisp white table covers, complete with butler service.

The House of Rohet, a fort-turned-hotel near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where equestrian trails trace generations-old routes, with visitors riding Marwari horses, a breed with distinctive curved ears | Courtesy: House of Rohet “The demand for the trail rides is driven by the Marwari breed — a highly sought-after horse that’s now increasingly recognised internationally,” says Avijit Singh, owner, House of Rohet. “We boast one of the top stables in the country,” he adds, with unmistakable pride. Not all luxury travellers seek adrenaline. Increasingly, the desire is to slow down, withdraw, and reconnect. “The modern Indian traveller is less interested in traditional sightseeing and more drawn to experiences that feel restorative, intimate, and enriching. Privacy, space, and the freedom to shape one’s own rhythm have become central,” says Theo Cromhout, country general manager, Amankora, which spans five lodges across Bhutan.

Guests spend their time on guided visits to monasteries and dzongs, private blessing ceremonies, butter-lamp offerings, traditional hot stone baths, and outdoor exploration, ranging from forest walks to mountain treks. “Longer stays, slower journeys and destinations offering seclusion and space to unwind have become important,” he says. For French luxury hotel association Relais & Châteaux, this shift is rooted in a deeper connection to place. Luxury, says Joerg Drechsel, delegate for the Indian sub-continent, Greater China and Southeast Asia, and a member of the group’s board of directors, is no longer about standardised opulence, but about terroir — soul of the land.

At Ballyfin Demesne in Ireland, which is spread across 614 acres of private parkland with just 21 guest rooms, space itself becomes the defining indulgence. A more confident Indian traveller, Drechsel says, is now “looking for ‘slow travel’ where the quality of the engagement with a destination matters more than the number of cities visited”. This quest for slow travel also translates to meandering train journeys, whether in India (think Palace on Wheels, Maharajas’ Express, or Deccan Odyssey), or abroad — the Eastern & Oriental Express that runs between Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok; the vintage Belmond British Pullman; Japan’s Kyushu Seven Stars; Italy’s La Dolce Vita Orient Express, and so many others.

“Today, luxury is starting to feel far more nuanced. It is about access, authenticity, and intimacy,” says Jaisal Singh, owner of SUJÁN, a collection of wilderness and safari camps rooted in conservation across Rajasthan. At these camps, the absence of conventional luxury markers — plasma televisions or mini bars — is intentional. Instead, guests experience guided walking safaris, interactions with conservation teams, wellness through nature, and unstructured time in the wild. Of body and mind In a world of constant motion, the search for wellbeing has become another defining thread. The pandemic accelerated a global reassessment of health and longevity, pushing travellers toward experiences that nurture both mind and body.