Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal makes winning return to Champions League, beats PSV Eindhoven 4-0

Arsenal makes winning return to Champions League, beats PSV Eindhoven 4-0

Arsenal seemed determined to make up for lost time and jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 38th minute on Wednesday with PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez having made a couple of good saves

AP London
Arsenal football. Photo: Arsenal FC's X handle

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Arsenal made a stylish return to the Champions League by sweeping aside PSV Eindhoven 4-0 at Emirates Stadium after a six-year absence from the competition.

Arsenal seemed determined to make up for lost time and jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 38th minute on Wednesday with PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez having made a couple of good saves by then to prevent an even bigger scoreline.

In a game played in driving rain throughout, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored in the first half, before Martin Odegaard added the fourth with a long-range strike in the 70th.
 

— Trường Hoàng (@TruongHoang0112) September 20, 2023

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League for 19 straight years under Arsene Wenger but had not played in the competition since 2016-17. PSV last played in it five years ago, and the two teams met in the group stage of the second-tier Europa League last season.

Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 at home that time, but this was a far more one-sided affair.

Saka opened the scoring in the eighth minute by slipping away from U.S. international Sergino Dest and slotting in the rebound after Benitez had pushed away a low shot from Odegaard. Saka turned provider by teeing up Trossard on the edge of the area in the 20th, and the Belgian fired a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.

It was Trossard's turn to assist on the next one, sending in a cross from the left to Jesus, who downed the ball with one touch and blasted a shot into the far corner with his second. Jesus was making his first start of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

PSV had started brightly and tested Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya with a couple of low shots on the slick surface in the opening few minutes. But the visitors rarely threatened again until a counterattack in the 54th, when Johan Bakayoko only managed a weak shot straight at Raya.

Odegaard added gloss to the scoreline after collecting a pass from substitute Reiss Nelson and driving forward before unleashing a low 25-yard strike past the outstretched Benitez.

In the other Group B game, Sevilla drew 1-1 with Lens in Spain.

Also Read

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, IND vs MAL cricket: India women enters semifinal

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy confirms buy back clause for Harry Kane

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich live match time today

Topics :Uefa Champions LeagueChampions Leaguefootball

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story