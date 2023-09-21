Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India batting first
LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India batting first

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 6:28 AM IST
Though the Asian Games in Hangzhou will be officially open on September 23, the team events have already started. India women's cricket team will take on Malaysia in quarterfinal at 6:30 AM IST. India got the direct entry in the knockout stages due to their superior rank at ICC rankings. India vs Malaysia will be played in T20 format. Pakistan women's cricket will be in action as well.

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India Playing 11

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: Malaysia women's team squad

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India women's team squad

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia: India batting first

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: Why India women cricket team directly playing quarterfinal

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: Match details

MATCH DETAILS
 
TOURNAMENT: 19TH ASIAN GAMES WOMEN HANGZHOU 2022
MATCH: India Women VS Malaysia Women
TOSS DETAILS: MALAYSIA WOMEN WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD
VENUE: Pingfeng Cricket Field, Hangzhou
UMPIRES: Anand N , Asif Yaqoob , Ruchira Palliyaguruge
REFEREE: Graeme Fredrick Labrooy

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India Playing 11

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
 

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: Malaysia women's team squad

Malaysia Women Squad: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Wan Nor Zulaika

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India women's team squad

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Titas Sadhu.

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia: India batting first

Malaysia wins the toss and asks India to bat first in quarterfinal.

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: Why India women cricket team directly playing quarterfinal

Asian Games women's cricket competition format

- Eight teams are competing in the women's event.
-India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Thailand get direct entry to Quarterfinals based on rankings
-Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia competed in the qualifiers, which took place on September 19, 20.
- Every match is a knockout games for the teams

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: India vs Malaysia cricket begins shortly

The Indian women's cricket team will be playing at the Asian Games for the first time in China's Hangzhou and is gearing up for the continental contest.
 
Initially, Harmanpreet was meant to lead Team India. However, she will be absent from two games after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended her for her outburst during an ODI against Bangladesh. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the women's side in Harmanpreet's absence.

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: India vs Malaysia cricket begins shortly

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. On September 21, the live action wil begin with India vs Malaysia in women's cricket. The match wil begin at 6:30 AM IST. 

