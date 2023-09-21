LIVE | Asian Games 2023, India vs Malaysia cricket: India batting first

Though the Asian Games in Hangzhou will be officially open on September 23, the team events have already started. India women's cricket team will take on Malaysia in quarterfinal at 6:30 AM IST. India got the direct entry in the knockout stages due to their superior rank at ICC rankings. India vs Malaysia will be played in T20 format. Pakistan women's cricket will be in action as well. Meanwhile, both men's and women's football team will be in action as well later in the day. It is going to be a must-win game for men's team after losing their Asiad 2023 opener against China. India women's football team will begin their campaign against Chinese Taipei. India schedule for Asian Games 2023 today India Asian Games schedule on September 21 Event name Matches Time Result Women’s cricket India vs Malaysia 6:30 AM IST Underway Men and women Rowing 6:40 AM IST TBD Men and women Sailing 8:30 AM IST TBD Men’s football India vs Bangladesh 1 PM IST TBD Women’s football India vs Chinese Taipei 5 PM IST TBD ALSO READ: Asian Games schedule on Sept 21: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football Asian Games 2023 live streaming and telecast details Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Stay tuned for Asian Games 2023 live updates, IND vs MAL cricket live score here Read More