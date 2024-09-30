Check top 5 key takeaways after Matchday 6 in Premier League 2024-25 here

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Reds have managed well under Arne Slot's regime and have claimed the top spot on the points table after match week 6

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Match week 6 of the Premier League 2024-25 season saw a huge uproar as City lost their top spot to Liverpool, while United dropped to the 12th spot after losing 0-3 to Tottenham.

However, what were the main points of discussion after the end of week 6? Let's take a look.

City struggling without Rodri

After a successful start to their season by winning 5 games in a row, the defending champions Manchester City now have two consecutive draws under their belt. Haaland going goalless in both games and missing the services of Rodri is hurting City a lot. Pep Guardiola needs to find a way to get his team back on track as quickly as possible if they wish to win the title for the fifth time in a row.

Liverpool on the rise

While everyone thought Liverpool would suffer greatly this season following the departure of their most successful manager, Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have managed well under Arne Slot's regime and even claimed the top spot on the points table after match week 6.

Premier League 2024-25 points table

Old Trafford losing its charm

The most successful club in Premier League history, Manchester United, are once again struggling this season with just 7 points from 6 games. They have lost 3-0 at Old Trafford twice and have scored only one goal at the venue so far. Erik ten Hag needs to find a way to get his team on a winning streak if they wish to continue their legacy in the league.

Arsenal once again the challengers

While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has not had the start they hoped for this season, they are still somehow managing to be on equal footing with City. They are currently in third place and can once again challenge for the title.

Chelsea's young army

After two bad seasons, Chelsea is riding the wave of its young talents this season and emerging as serious challengers. However, they need to maintain their form if they wish to compete with the table-toppers once again.
First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

