Bryan Zaragoza scored one goal and set up another to spark Osasuna's stunning 4-2 win over Barcelona, dealing the Spanish league leader its first loss. The lightnifast forward on loan from Bayern Munich crossed for Ante Budimir to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Zaragoza then showed some fancy high-speed dribbling to round goalkeeper Iaki Pea on the break for 2-0 in the 28th on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Barcelona youth player Pau Vctor pulled one back for the visitors in the 53rd, but Budimir earned and converted a penalty to put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd.

Abel Bretones made it 4-1 in the 85th and substitute Lamine Yamal scored Barcelona's second goal.

Barcelona recorded wins in the first seven rounds of the league. An eighth victory would have equaled a club record established in 2013.

Barcelona remained atop the league standings at four points ahead of Real Madrid before the defending champion visits Atletico Madrid in a derby on Sunday.

Osasuna moved into sixth place and stayed unbeaten in Pamplona in this campaign with four wins and a draw.