EPL: Sauna, nose taping, special glasses part of Haaland's sleeping routine

Premier League winners Manchester City’s striker Erling Haaland wears a blue-blocking glass, tries to get a Sauna bath and then blocks away all signals to his bedroom to get a good night’s sleep. But why does he do that?



Answering this question, Haaland in a YouTube show by Logan Paul explained, “I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. So to sleep good, simple kind of things.”



Simple things according to Haaland are, “blue blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think is really important. [It’s about] small things. I have it (Sauna) at my home so I try and do it not every single day but almost every day.”



But that is not all for the 23-year-old Norwegian footballer. He deep dives into training based on the biomechanics of his body to get the best out of it.

“Movement, training, biomechanics, I’m a bit into, to use your body and make it work and function in the best possible way – I’m really into that,” said the man who was recently awarded the Premier League Players’ Player of the Year 2023.

Taping the nose and mouth

However, if these were all a bit normal things that people might be doing, what Haaland revealed next was incredibly unique.



On being pointed out by the show host that the Man City striker uses tape on his nose in a bid to open up his airways, Haaland said, “You should try and tape your mouth then! Why not! [Or] when you train? It would be a bit difficult. I have it, I sleep with it.”

Doing simple things regularly pays dividends

To cap off the chat, Haaland pointed out his biggest life lesson. The striker, who scored 36 goals in the last season of the Premier League said, “I think to do a lot of things is not good but to do small things every single day for a longer period really pays off.”