Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana named in Cameroon squad

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on September 12

AP Yaounde (Cameroon)
Manchester United goalkeeper, qAndre Onana

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Despite being sent home from last year's FIFA World Cup, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come out of international retirement to be in the Cameroon squad named Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song.

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on September 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on January 13 in Ivory Coast.

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon's first game at the World Cup in Qatar a 0-1 loss to Switzerland in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to show discipline and respect.

Cameroon then drew 3-3 with Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0, but did not advance to the pre-quarters.

Onana, however, said last year: Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

