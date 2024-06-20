Euro 2024: Group A, B, C, D, E and F points table, top stats of tournament

The Uefa European Championships 2024 also known as Euro 2024 has seen every team play at least one game and the time of permutations and combinations will begin as the second set of games takes place in all six groups of the tournament.

Remember, the top two teams from the six groups and then the four best third-place finishers will move to the Round of 16, which is the next round of the tournament.

Group A, which is the only group so far (Wednesday, June 19) to have seen all teams play two matches, is being led by the hosts Germany. The Germans have reached the Round of 16 thanks to their 5-1 win over Scotland followed by a 2-0 win over Hungary.



Uefa Euro Group A points table



Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 4 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

In Group B, Spain leads the points table thanks to their 3-0 win over Croatia. This group was supposed to be a group of death but with Croatia falling 0-3 to Spain and then drawing 2-2 to Albania, it is all up to Italy to try and defeat the Croats and move to the Round of 16.

Uefa Euro Group B points table



Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

In Group C, England, after an easy win over Serbia was at the top of the points table followed by Denmark who beat Slovenia 1-0.

Uefa Euro Group C points table



Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Denmark 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Slovenia 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group D is topped by the Netherlands who won their first match against 2-1. France at the second spot, managed to get past Austria 1-0.

Uefa Euro Group D points table



Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 while Slovakia shocked Belgium 1-0 as Group E is seeing the on-paper bottom two teams topple the on-paper and ranking-wise top-two teams in the group.

Uefa Euro Group E points table



Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Lastly, Turkiye beat Georgia and Portugal won against Czechia as the two teams have three points and sit at the first and second spot of Group F respectively.

Uefa Euro Group F points table