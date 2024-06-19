Euro Cup 2024 today match: SCO vs SUI live match time, CRO vs ALB streaming

In the Group A match of Euro Cup 2024, Scotland will look bring their campaign back on track when they lock horns with Switzerland, who already have one win in the competition, at Koeln Stadium at 12:30 AM IST on June 20. Scotland needs to get its Euro 2024 campaign up and running after the humbling defeat to Germany. It still has a good chance of advancing to the round of 16 as the four best-performing third-place teams go through to the knockout rounds.

Switzerland may have made an impressive start against Hungary, but its preparations have been disrupted by issues regarding the playing field at its Stuttgart training base. The Swiss team filed a formal complaint with UEFA and moved its practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Scotland's last Euros win was in 1996 when it beat the Swiss 1-0 in a group game.





ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Hungary live match time (IST), telecast streaming Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka is hoping to complete an outstanding year with success at the Euros after helping Bayer Leverkusen win the German league and cup double.

Scotland vs Switzerland head-to-head

Matches played: 16

Scotland won: 8

Switzerland won: 5

Drawn: 3

Euro Cup 2024: Scotland vs Switzerland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Scotland vs Switzerland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Scotland vs Switzerland football match will take place on June 20.

At what time will the Scotland vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Scotland vs Switzerland football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 20.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Scotland vs Switzerland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Scotland vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Scotland vs Switzerland match in India.

Croatia vs Albania UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

Croatia will take on Albania in their second match in Group B. Both teams lost their opening encounters and cannot afford another defeat if they hope to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024.

The two Balkan teams have never met in a competitive match before. Albania are playing in only their second European Championship after qualifying for the tournament in 2016.

Luka Modric's Croatia is looking to rebound from a confidence-bruising 3-0 loss to Spain in the group opener. Croatia is expected to control the game while Albania relies on its robust defence and quick counterattacks.

Albania stunned defending champion Italy with an early goal but conceded two goals later in the game, resulting in a 2-1 loss on June 15.

Albania faces disciplinary charges for the behaviour of its fans in the first game. UEFA says this included a provocative message allegedly displayed by fans, the throwing of objects, use of fireworks, and a field invasion by a fan near the end of the game.

Euro Cup 2024: Croatia vs Albania live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Croatia vs Albania match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Croatia vs Albania football match will take place on June 19.

At what time will the Croatia vs Albania match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Croatia vs Albania football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 19.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Croatia vs Albania Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Croatia vs Albania match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Croatia vs Albania match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Croatia vs Albania match in India.