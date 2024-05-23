Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

USA will host a total of 16 matches, with New York's Nassau County scheduled to host the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash. Check T20 World Cup 2024 venue key stats here

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venue details

Anish Kumar New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted, starting June 2 (IST), by the USA and Caribbean nations. 

While three venues in the United States of America will host the T20 World Cup matches, six venues in Caribbean nations will host games during the 9th edition of the showpiece event. 

England are the defending champions and won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy twice. The last time the West Indies hosted the tournament was in 2010, England won.

West Indies are the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice while India are the inaugural champion.


How many matches will be played in USA?

USA will host a total of 16 matches, with New York's Nassau County scheduled to host the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash. 

How many T20 World Cup matches will be played in Caribbean nations?

A total of six venues will host 41 matches. The Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies. The Caribbean nations will also host the two semifinals and final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in USA

  • Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas
  • Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida
  • Eisenhower Park, Nassau County in New York

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in West Indies

  • Antigua & Barbuda:  Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. North Sound
  • Barbados: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Dominica: Windsor Park, Roseau
  • Guyana: Providence Stadium, Providence
  • St Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros-Islet
  • Trinidad & Tobago: Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown
  • St Vincent & The Grenadines: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Key stats related to Stadiums in United States

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas key stats

Grand Prairie Stadium key facts
Opened 2022
Capacity 7000
Known as AirHogs Stadium
Location Dallas, United States
Home team Texas Super Kings (Major Cricket League)
Floodlights Yes
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Grand Prairie Stadium
Date Time (IST) Matches
June 2 6 AM USA Vs CAN, 1st Match, Group A
June 4 9 PM NED Vs NEP, 7th Match, Group D
June 6 9 PM USA Vs PAK, 11th Match, Group A
June 8 6 AM SL Vs BAN, 15th Match, Group D


Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill key stats
Opened 2007
Capacity 20000
Known As Central Broward Stadium, The CBRSP
Ends North End, Pavilion End
Location Lauderhill, Florida, United States
Home To United States of America
Floodlights Yes
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Florida Stadium
Date Time (IST) Matches
June 12 5 AM SL Vs NEP, 23rd Match, Group D
June 14 8 PM USA Vs IRE, 30th Match, Group A
June 15 8 PM IND Vs CAN, 33rd Match, Group A
June 16 8 PM PAK Vs IRE, 36th Match, Group A


Topics :ICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamAustralia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

