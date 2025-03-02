FA Cup: Manchester United vs Fulham live match time and live streaming

Manchester United will look to build on their narrow 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town when they face Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. Despite their midweek win, which brought them much-needed relief, the pressure will return as they prepare for this cup clash. United managed to beat Fulham 1-0 in both of their previous encounters this season, but past results offer no certainty for the upcoming match.

Erik ten Hag's FA Cup success last season remains a rare bright spot in an otherwise challenging campaign, while Fulham’s manager Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat and will be hoping for a similar cup run to secure some positive results.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo-led Al Nasser looking to seal Asian Champions League glory For Fulham, this season holds the potential for their first major trophy, with some top clubs already eliminated from the competition. Marco Silva's team, despite being inconsistent, could pull off a surprise and edge closer to a Wembley semi-final with just two more victories needed in the tournament.

Manchester United Team news

Patrick Dorgu had a tough night against Ipswich, making a mistake that led to their opening goal before being shown a red card. His three-match suspension will apply to both the FA Cup and Premier League, meaning he will miss Sunday’s match.

Alejandro Garnacho is the only new injury concern after picking up a minor knock during the midweek game at Old Trafford. Despite receiving an unusual reprimand for heading straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the Ipswich match, the winger is expected to be available, according to Amorim.

However, Amorim confirmed that all players who missed the win over Ipswich will also be sidelined for Sunday’s fixture. This includes Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Jonny Evans, leaving the defence short-handed. Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer and Amad Diallo will also miss out.

Fulham Team news

Emile Smith Rowe was absent for the midweek victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a slight ankle injury, but the England international has returned to training, and a final decision will be made regarding his participation on Sunday.

If he is ruled out, he will join Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson, and Harry Wilson on the injury list.

On a positive note for Fulham, defensive midfielder Sasa Lukic is available. His Premier League suspension for ten yellow cards does not extend to the FA Cup, meaning he is set to feature in the midfield at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup starting 11

Manchester United starting 11 (probable): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mazraoui; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Fulham starting 11 (probable): Leno; Andersen, Diop, Bassey; Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Robinson; Traore, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Key player battles to watch out: Adama Traore vs Mazraoui: With Martinez out due to injury, Adama Traore will have another battle at ld Trafford against Mazraoui in the wings. Traore hasn't been able to produce against United recently and will be looking to his chances on the night. Hojlund vs Bassey: Despite of Hojlund not being ableto get on the scoresheet lately, he will be a threat to the Fulham goal and will be looking to catch Bassey off guard on the night with his runs.

Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup live telecast and streaming details

When will the FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Fulham be played?

The FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Fulham will be played on March 2 at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will Manchester United and Fulham begin in the FA Cup?

Manchester United vs Fulham will begin at 10:00 PM IST in the FA Cup.

Where will the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham be available in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham clash will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham be available in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup clash will be available on the SonyLIV app.