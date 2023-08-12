Home / Sports / Football News / Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million pounds

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million pounds

Harry Kane, who graduated through Spurs' academy system to become the club's record goalscorer leaves the Londoners with 280 goals in 435 appearances in all competitions

BS Web Team New Delhi
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
It has been confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane will leave the club after signing a 100 million pounds ($126 million) transfer deal with German champions Bayern Munich. Tottenham confirmed the news on Saturday, August 12, 2023. 

Kane wanted a fresh challenge 

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said that the club always wanted to keep their homegrown hero at Spurs no matter what, but the player himself wanted a fresh challenge and therefore sought to leave. 

“We sought over a long period to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long-term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer,” Levy was quoted as saying in a press release by Hotspur. 

Kane, 30, became the Spur’s record goalscorer, overtaking Jimmy Greaves' 266 goals during last season. He leaves the Londoners with 280 goals in 435 appearances in all competitions.

Harry Kane's playing history

Kane, who started at Tottenham Hotspur youth academy, was loaned out to Leyton Orient for the first time in January 2011 at the age of 18. His second loan assignment was to Millwall the very next year. Spurs let him explore himself before finally amalgamating him into their core structure. 

He was loaned out to Norwich in August 2012 and then to Leicester City in February 2013 before finally being named as the number nine at Tottenham in May 2013. 

What will be Harry Kane’s role at Bayern Munich?

Kane is most likely to wear Robert Lewandowski’s number nine shirt at Bayern. The German champions of the last 10 seasons, Munich had been on the lookout for the English start for quite some time since their Polish playmaker Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in July 2022. 

After acquiring Kane, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said, “It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect. Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character.”

What did Harry Kane say after joining Bayern Munich?

Kane said that he was happy to be part of one of the biggest clubs in the world and wanted to embrace its winning mentality. 

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here,” Kane was quoted as saying in the press release by German champions. 

What does Harry Kane offer?

Being a Premier League top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021, Kane is also carrying with him the title of second-highest goal scorer in English top-tier history. Captain of the England national team, Kane has overtaken Wayne Roone as the top-scorer for the Three Lions as well. He has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far. He finished as the top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals.

Topics :English Premier LeagueHarry KaneBayern Munichfootball

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

